Rockford City Council to discuss 10-year bike plan

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Making Rockford more accessible by bike was up for discussion at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Every ten years the city of Rockford updates its citywide bike plan with input from local groups and residents.

Alderperson Bill Rose says the 10-year bike plan’s goal is to create a better biking experience around the city. On Monday night, council members weighed in. However, if the plan is approved, Rose says there’s no formal commitment to how much improvements will cost just yet.

Some highlights of this plan include connecting more bike paths around the city.

“I think this is a great plan they really found gaps within our bike facilities throughout town and said you know what if we connect this facility to this facility and this facility to this facility we’ll have a really good functioning connected system," Rose said.

Other alderpersons said funds should first go toward repairing city streets. Also up for discussion was coting to approve a study surrounding a bike path on Highcrest Road.

