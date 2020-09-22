Riverview Ice House to close in Rockford Park District consolidation effort

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District releases ts latest action plan, which includes the closure of a 45-year-old downtown attraction.

“Our plan is to consolidate our rinks and we feel the best way to do that is to do that at Carlson at this time," Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine said.

For more than four decades, the Riverview Ice House served as a home away from home for area hockey players and skaters. That connection may not be enough to save the facility from closure. Citing financial concerns, the Rockford Park District recommends moving all sheets of ice to the Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park.

“The park district would prefer to have our consolidation in downtown Rockford that’s where we would like to be at," Sandine said. "We have enormous financial challenges ahead of us to be able to pull something like that off.”

For families who’ve spent a lot of time there, the Ice House means much more than dollars and cents.

“It’s definitely a family atmosphere and to know that we’re losing a huge chunk of that kind of throws you back a little bit," parent Beth Foose said.

The closure is just a recommendation, the park district board will vote on the action plan on October 13th.

“We always keep the door open but organizations or people have to really come and there has to be a financial commitment soon,” Sandine said.

Elliot Golf Course and Mercyhealth Sportscore One are also slated for closure in the action plan.

