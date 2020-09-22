RACVB reports visitor spending up for 10th straight year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The economic impact of the tourism sector in Winnebago County grew by 4.3 percent, outpacing the state growth average of 3.3 percent in 2019.

“Prior to the impact of COVID-19 and record losses in the industry, Rockford and Winnebago County achieved an unprecedented ten-years of growth in its tourism sector,” according to the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

During the year, visitors spent more than $409 million while visiting Winnebago County and directly supported the livelihood of 3,091 hardworking area residents with employment income of $100 million, according to the RACVB.

“The tourism industry is essential and perpetuates job growth along with overall economic prosperity throughout the City of Rockford. From downtown beautification efforts, to large-scale events, initiatives, and sports tournaments, the RACVB team creatively finds new opportunities to drive visitors here each year. Our resiliency will get us through the challenges of this current year and once we do we will be stronger than ever before," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara

In addition to spending, visitors also generated increased funds for local and state tax coffers to use for core services such as police, fire and public works. In 2019, visitors paid $25.3 million in state and $7.2 million in local tax receipts — up 9.3 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively. Visitor expenditure, tax revenue and employment data are provided by the U.S. Travel Association and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.

“Through 2019, tourism’s economic impact grew for 10 consecutive years and was on track for additional growth. Recent additional investments in product development — including the new Embassy Suites by Hilton Rockford Riverfront and Rockford Conference Center and the revitalization efforts of Davis Park in downtown Rockford, and Home2 Suites by Hilton in Loves Park — figure to bolster the Rockford region’s long-term tourism impact,” according to the RACVB.

In addition to growth in Winnebago County, the Illinois Office of Tourism reported both international and domestic travel expenditures grew to $43.1 billion in 2019, which is a $1.3 billion increase to the state’s economy over 2018. More than 120 million visitors came to Illinois in 2019 – the ninth-straight year of record tourism growth in the state–contributing to an increase of visitor spending, tax revenue and local jobs.

Illinois’s 120 million domestic visitors directly supported more than 344,100 jobs in the Illinois travel and tourism industry, an increase of 1,800 jobs from 2018. Travel also generated nearly $2.5 billion in state tax revenue, an increase of 7.7 percent. Domestic visitation to Illinois in 2019 increased by 5.1 percent, reaching 120.4 million visitors, well above the national growth rate of 2 percent.

