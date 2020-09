VILLAGE OF POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Village of Poplar Grove announced their trick-or-treating hours for Saturday, Oct. 31.

Trick-or-treating will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you chose to participate and pass out candy, residents are asked to leave their porch light on.

