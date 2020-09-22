Advertisement

New book for children struggling with long stays in the hospital authored by Rockford childcare specialist

Book has been distributed to hospitals around the nation.
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Calming nerves through a new picture book, one child care specialist at Mercyhealth in Rockford is making the hospital a little less scary for kids.

Jess Ehret is a child life specialist at Mercyhealth systems, but in her free time she is also an author. In a new picture book, Ehret follows a family navigating an overnight stay and how staff are there to make the experience less intimidating for kids. The book has already sold more than 150 copies since April and ehret says her inspiration for writing the book has a lot to do with her time at Mercyhealth.

“When I would leave here I would think about how I could still continue to support the families when I wasn’t physically able to be there," said Ehret. "A children’s book, in this case, was the best resource and the best tool to be able to offer that insight.”

Ehret says the feedback has been mostly positive, and she hopes to write more books in the future that can help the community in the same way.

