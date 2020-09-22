Mercyhealth can close behavioral health unit, state review board says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mercyhealth can now close its behavioral health unit thanks to state board approval on Tuesday.

The approval will allow Mercyhealth to permanently close the 20-bed unit after members of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board voted virtually at 9:30 a.m.

The health system blamed the closure on demand and low patient counts. Mercyhealth closed the unit weeks ago prior to receiving approval.

Dr. John Dorsey, Chief Medical Officer at Mercyhealth released a statement following the vote.

“Today, Mercyhealth received approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (5 yes -1 abstained) to discontinue behavioral health inpatient services. Although it was a very difficult decision for Mercyhealth to make, we are fully committed to continuing to offer our outpatient clinical and enhanced telemedicine behavioral health services in Rockford as to further work with existing organizations such as Roscrance and Remedies. Through our emergency departments at both the Rockton and Riverside campuses, psychiatric assessors will continue to work with telehealth board certified psychiatrists to help patients access the appropriate medical treatment to meet their needs,” Dorsey said.

