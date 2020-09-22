Man found guilty after 2018 shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old man was found guilty by a Winnebago County jury of armed habitual criminal and possession of a controlled substance from a 2018 incident on Thursday.

On Oct. 24, 2018, The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department attempted to take in Wainer Ancheta into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant at the Fas Fuel on 3429 Main St. in Rockford when he pointed at a weapon at the officers. An exchange of gunfire occurred before the deputies took him into custody.

Ancheta was in possession of an illegal firearm and cocaine at the time of his arrest. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

He was also found not guilty of attempted first degree murder. Ancheta will be sentenced by Judge Ronald J. White on Nov. 5.

