Local tractor driver talks during National Farm Safety and Health Week

The farming profession is one the deadliest per year in the country.
By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - You may see a few more tractors out on the road, as another harvest season begins. With that being said, The Illinois Department of Agriculture wants to remind all farmworkers to stay safe.

Governor J.B. Pritzker proclaimed this week National Farm Safety and Health Week in Illinois. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the agriculture sector is still the most dangerous in America. Each year, there are more than 500 fatalities in the farming profession. Local tractor drivers tell us to practice patience on the road during this time of the year.

“We also don’t want you passing on double yellow lines either. That’s a really dangerous situation," said Ed Mulholland, John Deere Integrative Solutions Specialist. "We don’t anticipate you passing us at that point. We’re probably taking up more of the road than we should at that point, just to try and stay safe, get around a guard rail, get around a mailbox, get around an obstacle. So, we’re not anticipating you passing us when we’re at a double yellow either, so please be careful.”

Mulholland also said John Deere is installing cameras on its tractors to see when they are causing a traffic backup and will try to move over when its safe to do so.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

