Ill. announces 1,531 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois public health officials announced 1,477new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday along with seven additional deaths.

The deaths reported Tuesday include:

• Coles County: 2 males 80′s

• Cook County: 1 female 30′s, 2 males 60′s, 2 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s

• Crawford County: 1 male 70′s

• DuPage County: 1 female 80′s

• Greene County: 1 female 90′s

• Jefferson County; 1 male 50′s

• Jersey County: 1 male 80′s

• Lake County: 1 female 70′s

• LaSalle County: 1 male 70′s

• Livingston County: 1 female 80′s

• Madison County: 1 female 80′s

• McLean County: 1 male 80′s

• Morgan County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 90′s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Tazewell County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 90′s

• Will County: 1 male 70′s

• Williamson County: 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s, 1 female 100+

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 277,266 cases, including 8,486 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 15 – September 21 is 3.5 percent. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,829 specimens for a total of 5,185,216.

As of Monday night, 1,455 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 367 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

