Fall poised to arrive on warm, pleasant note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Though Summer is in its waning hours, Mother Nature still intends on spoiling us for several days to come. In fact, each of the next six days will feature readings warmer than the mid-70s registered throughout the Stateline on what turned out to be a perfect Monday.

8:30 Tuesday Morning marks the official beginning of Autumn, though southerly winds and another day of unlimited sunshine will produce anything but autumnal conditions here. In fact, it’s likely most of us see temperatures reach, if not eclipse, the 80° threshold.

While small fluctuations in temperatures are likely from one day to the next through the end of the week, signs point to an unseasonably warm start to the weekend. Saturday’s high temperatures look increasingly likely to reach the middle 80s!

If there’s a drawback to the warmth, it’s that mosquitoes may put a damper on our time outdoors. The ground’s still got plenty of moisture stored in it, and winds are likely to be quite still as we approach sundown. That combination could present an attractive environment for mosquitoes to seek out. Be sure to have insect repellent on hand if you plan on being outside at or around sundown.

Summer warmth isn’t here to stay, though. There’s a clear end in sight. A cold front will trigger our next rain chances Saturday Night into Sunday, dropping temperatures from the 80s Saturday to the 70s Sunday. Much more substantial cooling follows next week, with highs not likely to get out of the 50s by the middle of the week.

