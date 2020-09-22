Evers extends the mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers has issued a new executive order extending the statewide mask mandate.

The original executive order had been set to expire on Monday. The new order extends that for 60 days, or a until new order is issued. With the extension, it would expire on November 21.

The order also designates the Dept. of Health Sericves as the lead agency to respond to the public health emergency, authorizes the Adjutant General to activate the National Guard as needed, and directs all state agencies to assist the state’s ongoing response.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as the story develops.

