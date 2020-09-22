ESPN: Bulls hiring Billy Donovan as next head coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Billy Donovan has agreed to a deal to become the next coach of the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN.

Chicago Bulls executive VP of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas aggressively pursued Donovan in the aftermath of Donovan’s leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder after five seasons, sources said, selling Donovan on a partnership and vision for a talented young roster and chance to lead one of the league’s anchor franchises.

Donovan’s representative, Oliver Winterbone of Wasserman Media Group, finalized the deal with Chicago officials on Tuesday, sources said.

Karnisovas and GM Marc Eversley believed Donovan was the best coach available in the marketplace, and his track record in Oklahoma City --- including five straight trips to the playoffs in the Western Conference - fit for the Bulls. Donovan, 56, was the National Basketball Coach’s Association’s Co-Coach of the Year with Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer for 2019-2020. The NBA’s coaches vote on the award. Karnisovas dismissed former coach Jim Boylen in May, and talked with a number of candidates before extending the offer to Donovan, sources tell ESPN.

In five seasons, Donovan advanced to the Western Conference Finals in his first season with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook and reached the playoffs in each of the next four years. Donovan was 243-157 (.608) as Thunder coach. Donovan signed an initial five year deal with the Thunder upon arriving from the University of Florida, where he had won two national championships.

