Advertisement

Dr. Martell responds to REA, Harlem Federation of Teachers

Comes after Monday press conference regarding COVID-19 cases in schools.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dr. Martell responded to the Rockford Education Association and the Harlem Federation of Teachers after they issued letters following her comments on Monday.

"I understand and appreciate the concerns that have been expressed by the Rockford Association and the Harlem Federation of Teachers. We have a shared responsibility as teachers, staff, administrators, parents/guardians, and the greater community, to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in the school environment. This is the same shared responsibility that has been highlighted in other news briefings addressing restaurants, bars, retail stores, places of worship, and other businesses in our community.

The disproportionate number of adult cases within the school environments is concerning. Adults have greater control and authority over their lives and potential exposures than children. The ask of all adults, including teachers and parents/guardians, is to exercise this control and be intentional in our actions inside and outside the school environment to reduce the risk inside schools during the pandemic. There was no intent to diminish the professional role of teachers in our community. I value and respect the work of all those in the schools and I know that COVID-19 has caused many disruptions. I appreciate all the efforts that have been made by so many, including teachers, administrators, parents and students.

I recognize that holding us all accountable is difficult. The positivity rate for Winnebago County is now at 8% and the number of new cases is above 50/100,000 over the past 7 days. We need to all work together to protect our lives and livelihood. We all must be intentional about our actions and exposures."

To read the Rockford Education Association and the Harlem Federation of Teachers original statements, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

RACVB reports visitor spending up for 10th straight year

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
During the year, visitors spent more than $409 million while visiting Winnebago County.

News

City of Beloit announces polling locations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The city is consolidating two polling locations; ward 16, which typically votes at First Congregational Church, will vote at Todd Elementary School with wards 17 and 18.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

ComEd, other state utilities extend moratoriums on shutoffs through March 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CBS
Utilities are offering deferred payment arrangements for residential and business customers who need help keeping up with their bills.

Latest News

News

Mercyhealth can close behavioral health unit, state review board says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Mercyhealth closed the unit weeks ago prior to receiving approval.

News

UPS hiring more than 1,200 in Rockford

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Nationally, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees.

News

Ill. announces 1,531 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,829 specimens for a total of 5,185,216.

News

Laser Quest now closed in Rockford

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The business made a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

News

Rockford Education Association, Harlem Federation of Teachers issue letters to Dr. Martell

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The letter was posted on Tuesday morning in the ‘REA Members’ Facebook page.

News

Colleges knew risks but reopened anyway, how they got it wrong

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Leah Asmelash
In some cases, local health departments warned schools against welcoming students back.