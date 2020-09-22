Advertisement

Dog trapped in 30-foot hole lured to safety with beef jerky

A group of mountain bikers on a North Carolina trail spotted a dog trapped 30 feet (9 meters) down in a sinkhole — and it took a salty snack and some straps to lift him to safety.
A group of mountain bikers on a North Carolina trail spotted a dog trapped 30 feet (9 meters) down in a sinkhole — and it took a salty snack and some straps to lift him to safety.(Burke County Search and Rescue)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — A group of mountain bikers on a North Carolina trail spotted a dog trapped 30 feet (9 meters) down in a sinkhole — and it took a salty snack and some straps to lift him to safety.

The group was riding the Sinkhole Trail at Pisgah National Forest, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Asheville, on Sunday when they encountered the dog, who had apparently been stuck in the hole for several days, according to Burke County Search And Rescue.

The bikers called for help and led rescuers more than a mile to the stranded animal, where they repelled into the sinkhole, enticed the starving dog with some beef jerky and raised him to safety using a harness, the rescue squad said.

A group of mountain bikers on a North Carolina trail spotted a dog trapped 30 feet (9 meters) down in a sinkhole — and it took a salty snack and some straps to lift him to safety.
A group of mountain bikers on a North Carolina trail spotted a dog trapped 30 feet (9 meters) down in a sinkhole — and it took a salty snack and some straps to lift him to safety.(Burke County Search and Rescue)

The dog was not injured, but was starving and dehydrated, according to the rescuers.

He was taken to Burke County Animal Services for an examination and named “Sinker.” Officials said he did not have a collar or a microchip, and if owners are not found, he could be placed up for adoption.

The 7-mile (11-kilometer) trail is named for the large sinkhole along its ridge.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Powerful blast rocks Hezbollah stronghold in south Lebanon

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A powerful explosion shook a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, sending thick grey smoke billowing over the village, but the cause was not clear.

News

Evers extends the mask mandate

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Gov. Tony Evers has issued a new executive order extending the statewide mask mandate.

National

TikTok says coordinated attack behind suicide clip uploads

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The users were “splicing it, editing it and cutting it in different ways” and then making new accounts to help spread it.

News

Trick-or-treating discouraged by CDC

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lin Erdman
The new guidance lists “low-risk, moderate and higher risk activities” for celebrating All Hallow’s Eve.

National

City restricts access before decision in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Large protests over Taylor’s death that at times became violent erupted in late May in the city but most demonstrations since then have been peaceful.

Latest News

National

Department releases video in police shooting of autistic teen

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
A 13-year-old Utah boy with autism was shot by police after his mother asked for help getting him hospital mental-health treatment and officers agreed to talk with him, police footage released Monday showed.

Coronavirus

Steakhouse chain Sizzler files for bankruptcy amid pandemic

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Sizzler USA, one of America’s first casual restaurant chains, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Romney OKs voting on court nominee, all but assures approval

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Romney issued a statement saying he would support moving forward.

National

Huge California wildfire threatening more than 1,000 homes

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A wildfire scorching its way through brush and timber from the mountains to the desert northeast of Los Angeles threatened more than 1,000 homes on Tuesday as crews across the West battled dozens of other major blazes.

National Politics

Trump to pick Supreme Court nominee this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Donald Trump is set to pick a nominee to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.