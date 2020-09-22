Advertisement

Confirmed COVID-19 case at Harlem High School

The school district sent out an email at around 10 a.m. with the confirmation.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARLEM, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem School District confirmed there was a case of COVID-19 at Harlem High School on Tuesday morning.

A statement was posted onto the district website.

"September 22, 2020

Dear Parents and Staff,

We are writing to inform you that an individual at Harlem High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is currently in isolation at home and will not return to school until being cleared by the Winnebago County Health Department to do so.

With help from the Health Department, we have already contacted students, staff or families who might have recently been in close contact with this individual. If any additional individuals are determined to be a close contact to the affected individual, the Health Department will reach out and provide appropriate guidance. A close contact is a person who was within six feet of the affected person for at least 15 minutes or longer. Close contacts to a confirmed case of COVID-19 are required to remain in quarantine at home for 14 calendar days starting from the last day of contact with the confirmed case. The two-week quarantine timeline is required even if they test negative or do not show any symptoms of COVID-19.

We are sharing this information with you out of precaution so that families and staff are informed of what is happening within the building. Student and staff health and safety is our number one priority.

We are continuing to follow all guidelines set forth from the WCHD, IDPH, and CDC. We encourage everyone to practice social distancing and remain six feet apart to the greatest extent possible, wear a face covering when in public, frequently wash hands and hard surfaces, and stay home if you are ill.

Sincerely,

Terrell Yarbrough

Principal"

