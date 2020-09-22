ComEd, other state utilities extend moratoriums on shutoffs through March 2021

(CBS) -- State regulators have struck a deal with several public utility companies to extend their moratoriums on service shutoffs through the end of March, meaning many homeowners and businesses struggling to pay their bills won’t have to worry about losing heat, water, or electricity this winter.

The Illinois Commerce Commission said Ameren Illinois, Aqua Illinois, Illinois American Water, ComEd, Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas, and Utility Services of Illinois have voluntarily agreed to extend their moratoriums on utility disconnections for low-income customers, who qualify for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and those who have lost income due to the pandemic until March 31, 2021.

MidAmerican Energy also will extend its moratorium on disconnections for customers who qualify for LIHEAP through March 31.

Nicor Gas and Liberty Utilities agreed to extend their moratoriums on disconnections for all residential customers through March 31.

“Illinois citizens are facing extraordinary challenges due to the pandemic. Low income families and those impacted by COVID-19 should not have to fear losing basic services like electricity, heat, or fresh water,” ICC Chairman Carrie Zalewski said in a news release. “The voluntary actions by these utilities will provide our most vulnerable citizens with some peace of mind, especially as cold weather approaches. We appreciate the utility companies for their responsiveness and action.”

Officials said public utility customers who have missed bill payments or are having trouble paying their bills don’t need written proof of their struggles to ensure their service isn’t shut off, but do need to call their supplier about their issues. Utilities are offering deferred payment arrangements for residential and business customers who need help keeping up with their bills.

