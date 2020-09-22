Advertisement

ComEd, other state utilities extend moratoriums on shutoffs through March 2021

Utilities are offering deferred payment arrangements for residential and business customers who need help keeping up with their bills.
Utilities
Utilities(Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune)
By CBS
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS) -- State regulators have struck a deal with several public utility companies to extend their moratoriums on service shutoffs through the end of March, meaning many homeowners and businesses struggling to pay their bills won’t have to worry about losing heat, water, or electricity this winter.

The Illinois Commerce Commission said Ameren Illinois, Aqua Illinois, Illinois American Water, ComEd, Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas, and Utility Services of Illinois have voluntarily agreed to extend their moratoriums on utility disconnections for low-income customers, who qualify for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and those who have lost income due to the pandemic until March 31, 2021.

MidAmerican Energy also will extend its moratorium on disconnections for customers who qualify for LIHEAP through March 31.

Nicor Gas and Liberty Utilities agreed to extend their moratoriums on disconnections for all residential customers through March 31.

“Illinois citizens are facing extraordinary challenges due to the pandemic. Low income families and those impacted by COVID-19 should not have to fear losing basic services like electricity, heat, or fresh water,” ICC Chairman Carrie Zalewski said in a news release. “The voluntary actions by these utilities will provide our most vulnerable citizens with some peace of mind, especially as cold weather approaches. We appreciate the utility companies for their responsiveness and action.”

Officials said public utility customers who have missed bill payments or are having trouble paying their bills don’t need written proof of their struggles to ensure their service isn’t shut off, but do need to call their supplier about their issues. Utilities are offering deferred payment arrangements for residential and business customers who need help keeping up with their bills.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Mercyhealth can close behavioral health unit, state review board says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Mercyhealth closed the unit weeks ago prior to receiving approval.

News

UPS hiring more than 1,200 in Rockford

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Nationally, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees.

News

Ill. announces 1,531 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,829 specimens for a total of 5,185,216.

Latest News

News

Laser Quest now closed in Rockford

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The business made a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

News

Rockford Education Association, Harlem Federation of Teachers issue letters to Dr. Martell

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The letter was posted on Tuesday morning in the ‘REA Members’ Facebook page.

News

Colleges knew risks but reopened anyway, how they got it wrong

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Leah Asmelash
In some cases, local health departments warned schools against welcoming students back.

News

Man found guilty after 2018 shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Ancheta will be sentenced by Judge Ronald J. White on Nov. 5.

News

Confirmed COVID-19 case at Harlem High School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school district sent out an email at around 10 a.m. with the confirmation.

News

Rockford Police officer arrested on charges of domestic battery

Updated: 3 hours ago
29-year-old Joshua Sims is now the third Rockford Police officer to be arrested on felony charges in the last year.