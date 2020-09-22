City of Beloit not scheduling trick-or-treat hours

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Beloit will not schedule trick-or-treat hours for 2020.

The decision was made after consideration and review of the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, according to the city.

The CDC and Wisconsin DHS has recommended avoiding traditional neighborhood trick-or-treat events this year due to COVID-19. The CDC has identified trick-or-treating as a higher risk activity.

“Additionally, there will be no downtown Halloween events run by the Downtown Beloit Association in 2020,” according to the city.

Recommendations from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are posted on their website.

This includes avoiding:

Large outdoor gatherings such as parties, festivals, and parades.

In-person indoor parties and celebrations.

Happy hours or socializing at bars.

Traditional trick-or-treating from neighbor to neighbor.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.