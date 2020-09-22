City of Beloit announces polling locations

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The city of Beloit will operate eight polling locations for the election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The city is consolidating two polling locations; ward 16, which typically votes at First Congregational Church, will vote at Todd Elementary School with wards 17 and 18.

Due to an unprecedented number of absentee ballots that will need to be processed on Election Day, the city needs additional equipment for the Municipal Board of Absentee Canvassers at City Hall. Due to COVID-19, the city could also be facing a staffing shortage. The consolidation of the polling location was completed for those two reasons, according to the city of Beloit.

“Election workers will be wearing masks and will regularly sanitize their hands and work stations. The city of Beloit will do everything it can to administer this election in a safe manner with proper protective equipment,” the city said.

The official polling locations approved Monday, September 21, 2020, by the Beloit City Council are:

Wards 1, 2 & 3: Converse School, 1602 Townline Ave.

Wards 4, 5 & 6: Gaston School, 1515 W. Grand Ave.

Wards 7, 8 & 9: Hackett School, 625 Eighth St.

Wards 10, 11 & 12: Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St.

Wards 13, 14, 15 & 22: Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.

Wards 16, 17 &18: Todd School, 1621 Oakwood Ave.

Wards 19, 20 & 21: River of Life UMC, 2345 Prairie Ave.

Wards 23, 24 & 25: Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd.

The eight polling locations in the city of Beloit are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All polling places are accessible to elderly and disabled voters.

As of Sept. 17, the city of Beloit mailed over 3,500 absentee ballots to individuals who had already requested ballots. The 2020 election is expected to have a record number of absentee ballots cast; the 2012 presidential election currently holds the record with 3,045 absentee ballots cast, according to the city.

Ballots need to be signed, witnessed and returned to City Hall by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. The ballots can be returned via U.S. Postal Service or placed in secured absentee ballot drop boxes at City Hall. There are two absentee ballot drop boxes; one is drive-up in the circle drive at the State Street entrance and the other box is inside City Hall on the first floor.

In-person absentee voting at City Hall at 100 State St., begins weekdays on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and runs through Friday, Oct. 30, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The city will offer a Saturday voting option on Oct. 24 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at City Hall.

The city says not to forget to bring your photo ID. You must wear a face covering and adhere to physical distancing measures.

The Wisconsin Election Commission has a Voter Information Center webpage. This site includes information about voter registration, Voter ID implementation, finding your polling place and requesting an absentee ballot.

Learn more about voting deadlines here.

If voters are unsure of their polling place and/or voter registration status, or if they have any questions or need additional information, visit here or contact the City of Beloit City Clerk’s office at (608) 364-6680 or by email at StottlerL@beloitwi.gov.

