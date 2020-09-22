Advertisement

Belvidere School Board doesn’t accept resolution to layoff 81 paraprofessionals

Superintendent Daniel Woestman made the proposal to try and get the district out of its multi-million dollar deficit.
(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In Monday night’s school board meeting Belvidere Board Members didn’t accept the resolution made by Superintendent Daniel Woestman to layoff 81 paraprofessionals.

'I’m hoping to meet with the district soon and hopefully they’ll start bringing people back to help out the kids and the parents and the teachers because everybody needs help nowadays you know," said Best Union President District 100 Paraprofessionals Shirley Benson.

A number of board members spoke up saying now is not the time to be making cuts to the staff.

'The very first item by people that are tasked with providing the best education they can was to reduce and eliminate direct student support services and that to me violates my oath that I took as a board member," said Belvidere School Board Member Allison Reid-Niemiec.

If the board did go ahead with the layoffs it was expected to have saved the district between $2.5 and $3 million.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

