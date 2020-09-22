Advertisement

23 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Of those cases, 884 have recovered and 23 have died.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,063 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 23 cases were announced Tuesday.

Of those cases, 884 have recovered and 23 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 42 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 113 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 213 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 154 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 194 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 155 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 88 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 55 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 36 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 12 positive cases and 3 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pritzker: Illinois poised to have most diverse cannabis industry

Updated: moments ago
|
By CBS
The governor said his administration is committed to making sure communities of color are able to participate in getting one of the coveted licenses.

News

Wisconsin added back to Chicago’s travel quarantine order

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By CBS
“Unfortunately, Wisconsin is currently in very poor control when it comes to COVID."

News

Riverview Ice House to close in Rockford Park District consolidation effort

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The Rockford Park District releases ts latest action plan, which includes the closure of a 45-year-old downtown attraction.

News

Riverview Ice House to close in consolidation efforts

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Winnebago Co. holds 8 percent positivity rate, 125 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
A county in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

Latest News

News

Local tractor driver talks during National Farm Safety and Health Week

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Joe Olmo
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the agriculture sector is still the most dangerous in America.

Sports

ESPN: Bulls hiring Billy Donovan as next head coach

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Donovan’s contract as coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder expired after the 2019-20 season.

News

Winnebago County acquires Funderburg Farms, turns it into newest forest preserve

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Joe Olmo
It’s the Forest Preserves' 44th and one of the largest stand-alone preserves in the county at 868.6 acres.

News

Poplar Grove releases trick-or-treating hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Trick-or-treating will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

News

City of Beloit not scheduling trick-or-treat hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The CDC has identified trick-or-treating as a higher risk activity.