Winnebago Park District basketball courts closed after vandalism

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago Park District Basketball courts are closed until further notice after vandalism was reported on Monday morning.

“We just installed two new adjustable hoops three weeks ago and both are already broken. The adjustable arm was chained and had a lock on it. Both were cut and stolen this weekend. The court was just paved over the weekend as well,” according to a Facebook post by the Winnebago Park District.

Garbage has been left on the ground next to the garbage can several times. The hoops will be repaired and will reopen when they are safe to play on, per the park district.

Posted by Winnebago Park District on Monday, September 21, 2020

If anyone has information on the vandalism, call 815-335-3211 or send an email to info@winnebagoparkdistrict.org or the Winnebago Police Department.

