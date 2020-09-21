Winnebago Co. hits 8 percent positivity rate, 182 COVID-19 cases over weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Saturday.
This brings the total number of cases to 5,244 from 5,062 on Friday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate has jumped up to 8.0 percent.
The total deaths stand at 152 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.3 percent recovery rate.
A county in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.
A full list of schools in the county with reported cases of COVID-19 can be found here.
