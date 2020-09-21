Advertisement

Winnebago Co. hits 8 percent positivity rate, 182 COVID-19 cases over weekend

By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases to 5,244 from 5,062 on Friday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate has jumped up to 8.0 percent.

The total deaths stand at 152 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.3 percent recovery rate.

A county in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

A full list of schools in the county with reported cases of COVID-19 can be found here.

