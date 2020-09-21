Winnebago Co. gets grant to support Children’s Safe Harbor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County was selected as a recipient of the Justice for Families grant awarded by Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women to support services offered at Children’s Safe Harbor.

Board President of Children’s Safe Harbor, Judge Rosemary Collins (ret.) and Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney made the announcement on Monday.

The county and its collaborative partners will use the $550,000 provided by this grant to expand supervised visitation currently offered at Children’s Safe Harbor. In addition to supervised visitation, the agency also provides child exchange services. Referrals for services can be made by the court, by an agency or at the request of parents and are offered free of charge.

“Experienced staff supervises visitation and exchange in a secure setting. This protects victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault and stalking from post separation violence and abuse, while holding abusers accountable,” according to Children’s Safe Harbor.

Winnebago County will work collaboratively on this project with Remedies Renewing Lives, Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling, Children’s Safe Harbor and the 17th Judicial Circuit Court of Illinois.

“Collaboration is key to our long term success in eliminating family violence in our community. The Chairman and the County’s commitment to our agency not only mean a tremendous amount to us, but to survivors as well," Collins said.

For more information contact Megan Brechon at 815-316-7772 or mbrechon@17thcircuit.illinoiscourts.gov.

