Winnebago Co. ballots to be mailed Thursday

Filling out a ballot.
Filling out a ballot.(La. Secretary of State)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Registered Winnebago County voters who requested a vote by mail ballot should expect to see their ballot in the mail after Sept. 24.

The Winnebago County Clerk’s Office serves voters residing outside the city limits of Rockford and is expecting to mail more than 15,000 ballots, according to Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow.

“Voters are encouraged to return their ballots as soon as possible,” according to Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow. “Ballots which are mailed must be postmarked no later than Election Day, November 3rd , to be counted."

Voters can return their completed ballots to the Clerk’s Election Department through the mail or in the white drop box located directly outside the County Clerk’s office at 404 Elm St. in Rockford. It is marked “Ballots Only.”

The clerk’s office has two weeks to accept and count all ballots with that postmark.

If a voter receives a ballot in the mail and decides to visit their polling location on Election Day, they must “surrender” their mailed ballot to the election judge. Then the voter will receive a regular ballot to vote on-site, according to Gummow.

“You can only vote once,” Gummow said.

Any person who knowingly votes more than once in the same election shall be guilty of a class 3 felony.

For voters served by the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office, you can view the status of your application or ballot here. For more information, visit here or call 815-319-4252.

