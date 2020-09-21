Study: 58% of Americans will stop using cash after pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - COVID-19 hasn’t just changed how we’re spending or saving our money, it’s changed how we’re handling cash as well.

Half of Americans said that they’ve been using less cash during COVID-19 than they were before the pandemic. Many have even gone so far as to avoid a situation that called for cash, according to a study by Travis Credit Union.

One in three say they’re not using it due to health concerns and 58 percent of Americans plan to stop using cash completely after the pandemic. Seven in 10 foresee a completely cashless future while 49 percent want cash and coins phased out permanently after the COVID-19 pandemic.

A full breakdown of the study, which includes cash habits by generation, can be found here.

