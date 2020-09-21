Advertisement

Study: 58% of Americans will stop using cash after pandemic

One in three say they’re not using it due to health concerns.
cash
cash
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - COVID-19 hasn’t just changed how we’re spending or saving our money, it’s changed how we’re handling cash as well.

Half of Americans said that they’ve been using less cash during COVID-19 than they were before the pandemic. Many have even gone so far as to avoid a situation that called for cash, according to a study by Travis Credit Union.

One in three say they’re not using it due to health concerns and 58 percent of Americans plan to stop using cash completely after the pandemic. Seven in 10 foresee a completely cashless future while 49 percent want cash and coins phased out permanently after the COVID-19 pandemic.

A full breakdown of the study, which includes cash habits by generation, can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

30 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. over weekend

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The percentage of positive tests reported Sunday through Saturday is 6.2 percent.

News

RRVBC in urgent need of blood donors

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The center has an urgent need for O-negative and all other negative blood types.

News

Man indicted after Aug. fatal crash in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Both drivers were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

News

Gas prices trending downward for Rockford

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CBS
Any crude or pump price impacts will likely be contained to the region and not have a national impact, according to AAA.

Latest News

News

Ill. announces 1,477 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,234 specimens for a total of 5,143,387.

News

Emergency crews at scene of building on fire in Byron

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

News

Justice Department labels NYC ‘anarchist jurisdiction’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS New York
New York City could lose up to $7 billion in federal aid.

News

Winnebago Co. ballots to be mailed Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“You can only vote once,” Gummow said.

News

Durand celebrates 100th anniversary of monument

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Durand celebrates 100 year anniversary of monument

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Zoe Chipalla
The community of Durand honors residents who gave their life in support of their country with a special ceremony Sunday afternoon.