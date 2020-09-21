Student at Dakota High School test positive with COVID-19, classes moved remote

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Dakota High School has tested positive for COVID-19.. causing the school to take some extreme measures.

The Stephenson County Health Department advises that the school have all high school students take part in remote learning over the next two weeks and All after school activities at the high school will be postponed. Students will receive a link from their teachers to access google classroom to complete their work and students can pick up supplies during regular school hours in the main office.

If you have any other questions you can contact High School Principal Randy Bay at rbay@dakota.com.

