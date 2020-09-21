Advertisement

Student at Dakota High School test positive with COVID-19, classes moved remote

USD 501 supplies students living at the Topeka Rescue Mission with access to remote learning.
USD 501 supplies students living at the Topeka Rescue Mission with access to remote learning.(WIBW)
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Dakota High School has tested positive for COVID-19.. causing the school to take some extreme measures.

The Stephenson County Health Department advises that the school have all high school students take part in remote learning over the next two weeks and All after school activities at the high school will be postponed. Students will receive a link from their teachers to access google classroom to complete their work and students can pick up supplies during regular school hours in the main office.

If you have any other questions you can contact High School Principal Randy Bay at rbay@dakota.com.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Durand celebrates 100 year anniversary of monument

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Zoe Chipalla
The community of Durand honors residents who gave their life in support of their country with a special ceremony Sunday afternoon.

News

Boat left on the road in Loves Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
Drivers had an unexpected surprise this afternoon while crossing the intersection of Forest Hills and Windsor Roads in Loves Park. A boat detached from a car and was left in the turn lane. The boat was later picked up by a tow truck.

News

Two people shot early Sunday morning near 15th Avenue

Updated: 7 hours ago
Around 6 Sunday morning, Rockford police officers heard gunshots near 15th Avenue.

News

Volunteers make hot meals for veterans in need

Updated: 23 hours ago
Volunteers found their own way to help veterans in the Forest City this weekend by distributing food to those in need.

Latest News

News

Motorcycle ride honors area veterans in Cherry Valley

Updated: 23 hours ago
Dozens of motorcycle lovers took to the streets of Cherry Valley on Saturday to honor our area's veterans.

News

Rockford’s Mending Hearts Rescue hosts annual Rockin’ 4 Rescue fundraiser

Updated: 23 hours ago
For those looking for a furry friend, Rockford's Mending Hearts Rescue says look no further than its annual Rockin' 4 Rescue fundraiser.

News

Rockford Urban Ministries hosts Vintage Art Sale

Updated: 23 hours ago
Rockford Urban Ministries spends a Saturday among the archives for a Vintage Art Sale.

News

Rockford Area Arts Council opens Youth Art Exhibit

Updated: 23 hours ago
Celebrating art with a message as the Rockford Area Arts Council unveils its Youth Art Exhibit at Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens on Saturday.

News

Stateline members gather for Back the Blue rally

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
|
By Zoe Chipalla
Several participants at the rally said they want to put a stop to the division and push for unity between the community and authorities.

News

Back the Blue Rally

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT