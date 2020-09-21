Advertisement

RRVBC in urgent need of blood donors

The center has an urgent need for O-negative and all other negative blood types.
RRVBC
RRVBC(RRVBC)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Blood Center is urging the community to donate blood after a busy weekend for traumatic injuries at local hospitals.

The center has an urgent need for O-negative and all other negative blood types. These blood types are currently at a less than one day supply.

RRVBC is asking anyone feeling healthy and well to schedule a donation appointment as soon as possible. Donors may walk in to one of the four donor centers in Rockford, Belvidere, or Freeport to donate, or visit a mobile blood drive. All blood types are needed at this time, according to the RRVBC.

“Again, there is an urgent need for negative blood types, but there is also always a need for all blood types,” according to the RRVBC.

The blood already on the shelves is what saves lives, as blood has a 42-day shelf life. This is why maintaining a sufficient blood supply is essential to ensure patients in need receive optimal treatment. The center needs 700 donors a week to fulfill the local need, according to the RRVBC.

Appointments are still preferred and encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcomed as long as donor centers and blood drives can comply with social distancing requirements. Schedule a donation at rrvbc.org, on the myRRVBC app or by calling 815-965-8751.

