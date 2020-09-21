Advertisement

Rockford Park District debates 2020 action plan

The Rockford Park District will make their presentation to the board on Oct. 13.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some Stateline sporting staples could be going away soon if the Rockford Park District Board agrees to the district’s 2020 action plan.

The Rockford Park District will make their presentation to the board on Oct. 13. Among the major changes being recommended is the closure of Riverview Ice House and Elliot Golf Course. The repurposing Sportscore one to more recreational opportunities like fishing and conservation clubs.

It would then invest in more soccer fields and softball diamonds to Sportscore two and Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park to ensure that there are enough resources to continue attracting major youth tournaments.

“Quality over quantity is what we’re trying to get to. Less things at a higher quality. We want to be a relevant park system for today’s generation and beyond. Our current park district that you see today is a park district for a community that lived here 30 years ago. We want to have a relevant park district with amenities and services that are important to today’s generation," Rockford Park District Director Jay Sandine said.

While the board will hear and discuss the Rockford Park District action plan on Oct. 13, a vote will not take place that day.

