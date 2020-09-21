Robinson’s big day not enough as Jaguars fall to Titans 33-30

NASHVILLE, Ten. (WIFR) - Known as “Spinna” by his Jaguars teammates, James Robinson continues to spin heads. A week after making NFL history for the most rushing yards (62) by an undrafted rookie running back in a season opener, Robinson posted his first career 100-yard rushing game and scored his first rushing touchdown in Jacksonville’s 33-30 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Robinson and the Jaguars' offense was fairly non-existent to start the game, going down double digits for the second straight week. However, unlike against the Colts, where the Lutheran grad did most of his work in the first half, the former Crusader took care of business in the second half. Robinson had just 17 yards on six carries in the first half. He finished the game with 102 yards on 16 carries, including a 17-yard score to open the third and a 39-yard run at the end of the quarter. He also had three catches for 18 yards.

Robinson’s one-cut, downhill-style wore out the Titans defense in the second half, allowing Gardner Minshew to have his first career 300-yard passing game. The second-year quarterback finished 30-45 339 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The last interception came on Jacksonville’s final drive that sealed the game for Tennessee.

Robinson has solidified himself as the starting running back for the Jaguars, carrying the ball 16 times in each of the first two games.

The Rockford native will be introduced to the national audience in Week 3 when the Jaguars host in-state rival Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 24.

