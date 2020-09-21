Advertisement

Robinson’s big day not enough as Jaguars fall to Titans 33-30

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) scores a touchdown on a 17-yard run against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) scores a touchdown on a 17-yard run against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Ten. (WIFR) - Known as “Spinna” by his Jaguars teammates, James Robinson continues to spin heads. A week after making NFL history for the most rushing yards (62) by an undrafted rookie running back in a season opener, Robinson posted his first career 100-yard rushing game and scored his first rushing touchdown in Jacksonville’s 33-30 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Robinson and the Jaguars' offense was fairly non-existent to start the game, going down double digits for the second straight week. However, unlike against the Colts, where the Lutheran grad did most of his work in the first half, the former Crusader took care of business in the second half. Robinson had just 17 yards on six carries in the first half. He finished the game with 102 yards on 16 carries, including a 17-yard score to open the third and a 39-yard run at the end of the quarter. He also had three catches for 18 yards.

Robinson’s one-cut, downhill-style wore out the Titans defense in the second half, allowing Gardner Minshew to have his first career 300-yard passing game. The second-year quarterback finished 30-45 339 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The last interception came on Jacksonville’s final drive that sealed the game for Tennessee.

Robinson has solidified himself as the starting running back for the Jaguars, carrying the ball 16 times in each of the first two games.

The Rockford native will be introduced to the national audience in Week 3 when the Jaguars host in-state rival Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 24.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Trubisky throws 2 TD passes, Barkley hurt, Bears edge Giants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Bears were glad to hang on after it looked like they were headed toward an easy win. They’re off to their best start since the 2013 team won the first three games.

Sports

Jones’ big day helps Packers beat Lions 42-21 in home opener

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard breakaway, as the Green Bay Packers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to beat the Detroit Lions 42-21 on Sunday.

Sports

Pretzel Invite - Boys Golf

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

Guilford hosts annual girls golf invite

Updated: 22 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

RPS 205 boys and girls cross country meet

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

Watt medals, Boylan wins Pretzel Invite

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
One of the larger boys golf tournaments in the area took place on Saturday, as Freeport hosted its annual Pretzel Invite at Park Hills West Golf Course.

Sports

Harlem’s Young earns medalist honors, Boylan wins Guilford Invite

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Golfers from 11 area schools competed at Ingersoll in the annual Guilford Invite.

Sports

RPS 205 holds first boys and girls cross country meet

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Auburn won the girls' event, while Guilford took home the team title on the boys' side.

Sports

Illinois opens newly rescheduled Big Ten season at Wisconsin

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
The start and restart may feel like a bad roller coaster for college football fans in the Midwest, but after the Big Ten officially reversed course to play football earlier this week, we now have a schedule for the upcoming eight plus one season starting in late October.

Sports

Rock Valley softball living in the moment

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
After months on the shelf, the Golden Eagles are back.