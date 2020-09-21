Man indicted after Aug. fatal crash in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was indicted after a grand jury returned an indictment for aggravated driving with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more in blood or breath resulting in death in Winnebago County.

On Aug. 26, the Rockford City Police Department was called to the area of North Central Avenue and West Riverside Boulevard for a two-car traffic crash with injuries. Officers arrived on scene and identified the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The other driver was identified as the victim of the crash. Both drivers were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The victim succumbed to her injuries from the crash and was later was pronounced dead at the hospital. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized against 30-year-old Keith D. Wood.

Wood was charged with aggravated driving with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more in blood or breath resulting in death, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

