Advertisement

Lockdown at Lewis Lemon Elementary School lifted

The notification the lockdown had been lifted was sent out at 2:19 p.m.
MGN
MGN (KWQC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lewis Lemon Elementary School was briefly in lockdown because of police activity in the area Monday afternoon.

“Students and staff remain safe, and the lockdown has been lifted. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding,” according to the RPS Communications Department.

The notification the lockdown had been lifted was sent out at 2:19 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. proposes penalizing cities defunding law enforcement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
DeSantis made his announcement Monday backed by law enforcement and legislative leaders.

News

Rockford police investigating shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This is an active and ongoing investigation.

News

Winnebago Co. gets grant to support Children’s Safe Harbor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Referrals for services can be made by the court, by an agency or at the request of parents.

News

30 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. over weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The percentage of positive tests reported Sunday through Saturday is 6.2 percent.

Latest News

News

RRVBC in urgent need of blood donors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The center has an urgent need for O-negative and all other negative blood types.

News

Study: 58% of Americans will stop using cash after pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
One in three say they’re not using it due to health concerns.

News

Man indicted after Aug. fatal crash in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Both drivers were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

News

Gas prices trending downward for Rockford

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
Any crude or pump price impacts will likely be contained to the region and not have a national impact, according to AAA.

News

Ill. announces 1,477 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,234 specimens for a total of 5,143,387.

News

Emergency crews at scene of building on fire in Byron

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.