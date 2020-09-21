Lockdown at Lewis Lemon Elementary School lifted

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lewis Lemon Elementary School was briefly in lockdown because of police activity in the area Monday afternoon.

“Students and staff remain safe, and the lockdown has been lifted. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding,” according to the RPS Communications Department.

The notification the lockdown had been lifted was sent out at 2:19 p.m.

