Advertisement

Kindergarten staff and students at Cherry Valley Elementary quarantined

All staff and students at the kindergarten level have to quarantine for 2 weeks.
All staff and students at the kindergarten level have to quarantine for 2 weeks.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All staff and students at the kindergarten level are required to quarantine for two weeks following a positive case of COVID-19 at Cherry Valley Elementary School.

Positive COVID-19 cases force school districts to react on the fly, moving the educational experience to a remote learning environment, and some families have a harder time adjusting than others.

“If schools are closed, what other options do we have then for one of us to stay at home?” parent Taylor Domino said.

Domino is a mother of two children, one in kindergarten at Cherry Valley Elementary School, and the other at a local daycare. When she heard her kindergartener would have to quarantine for two weeks panic set in.

“It’s hard for parents to have to see their kids go through this because I don’t always have the answers to be able to give him," Domino said. "That is really really hard for me as a parent.”

Domino, like many other parents, relies on the school system and daycare for child care during the workweek.

“We do rely heavily on the educational system to kind of help us navigate how were taking care of our kids during the week," Domino said. "I don’t necessarily like having to say that we rely so heavily on it but for two parents that are working what other options do we have?”

As more messages go out, quarantining students, parents will face some tough decisions.

“It’s not the time to bring in your most vulnerable adult grandparent to help you with childcare because they put themselves at risk because quarantines can turn into cases," Winnebago County Health Department’s Dr. Sandra Martell said.

Dr. Martell says if children were to develop symptoms while in quarantine, parents would be in close contact with them forcing them to self isolate as well.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Park District basketball courts closed after vandalism

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The hoops will be repaired and will reopen when they are safe to play on.

News

Winnebago Co. hits 8 percent positivity rate, 182 COVID-19 cases over weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of cases to 5,244 from 5,062 on Friday.

News

35 missing Ohio children recovered during month-long operation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Anderson
A joint-effort over the past month between local and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the recovery of nearly three dozen missing children, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

News

Gov. proposes penalizing cities defunding law enforcement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
DeSantis made his announcement Monday backed by law enforcement and legislative leaders.

Latest News

News

Lockdown at Lewis Lemon Elementary School lifted

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The notification the lockdown had been lifted was sent out at 2:19 p.m.

News

Rockford police investigating shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This is an active and ongoing investigation.

News

Winnebago Co. gets grant to support Children’s Safe Harbor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Referrals for services can be made by the court, by an agency or at the request of parents.

News

30 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. over weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The percentage of positive tests reported Sunday through Saturday is 6.2 percent.

News

RRVBC in urgent need of blood donors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The center has an urgent need for O-negative and all other negative blood types.

News

Study: 58% of Americans will stop using cash after pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
One in three say they’re not using it due to health concerns.