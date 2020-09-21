Ill. announces 1,477 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois public health officials announced 1,477new cases of COVID-19 Monday along with seven additional deaths.

The deaths reported Monday include:

• Cook County: 1 male 50′s, 2 females 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

• Ford County: 1 male 60′s

• Macon County: 1 female 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 275,735 cases, including 8,457 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 14 – September 20 is 3.5 percent. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,234 specimens for a total of 5,143,387.

As of Sunday night, 1,436 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 364 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

