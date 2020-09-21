Gas prices trending downward for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - AAA reported gas prices fell in the past week in Rockford, and leaders say the national trend is giving consumers the “the lowest prices seasonally since 2004” in most states.

The report showed average gas prices in Rockford are currently at $2.247 per gallon, down from $2.253 a week ago. The national average gas price fell from last week, averaging $2.16 per gallon.

Monday’s national gas price average is $2.18, which is one cent less than last week, the same price as a month ago, but 48 cents cheaper than mid-September last year. On the week, all states saw gas prices decrease or remain stable at the pump, according to AAA.

The majority of state averages have pushed cheaper by a penny or two since last Monday. With the nation entering the fall driving season, which typically sees fewer road trips, a continued drop in demand will likely lead to pump prices continuing to decrease, according to AAA.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average around $2.20 per gallon, down 1.6 cents from last week’s average. Champaign’s average price is $2.21 per gallon. Over in the Quad Cities, the average price rose to $2.13 per gallon, according to CBS affiliate WMBD in Peoria.

Additionally, the National Hurricane Center is currently tracking Tropical Storm Beta, which is expected to produce severe flooding and heavy rain in coastal Texas and Louisiana later Monday.

The expected damage to infrastructure will likely hinder ongoing recovery efforts in the region due to other recent storms and hurricanes, which have shuttered total U.S. crude refining capacity by 8.7%. The amount of shuttered oil production in the Gulf of Mexico now stands at 179,237 b/d — which is just under 10 percent of total offshore output, according to the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Any crude or pump price impacts will likely be contained to the region and not have a national impact, according to AAA.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.