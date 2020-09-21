Advertisement

Fall’s opening days to feel anything but as multiple 80s appear likely

Though sun’s to dominate, smoke’s return to offer several days of haze
By Mark Henderson
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Most of us needed to break out the hoodies and flannels this weekend. Many of us hosted bonfires. Some even fired up the furnace at night, as temperatures fell into the upper 30s to lower 40s. This week, however, we’ll trade the hoodies and flannels for shorts and flip flops, as Mother Nature shows us she’s nowhere near finished bringing us tastes of summerlike warmth!

While Monday again starts on a chilly note, the day’s full sunshine coupled with a fairly well-organized southerly wind will allow temperatures to return to above normal levels, likely reaching the middle and upper 70s, perhaps even touching 80° in a spot or two.

Though warming officially commenced Sunday, much more substantial warmth begins to build in as we kick off the workweek!
Only warmer times lie ahead, especially as overnight low temperatures rise from Monday Morning’s 40s to Tuesday Morning’s lower 50s. This should allow most folks to see 80°+ temperatures on Fall’s opening day Tuesday, the day we observe the Autumnal Equinox occurring at 8:30am.

Fall officially arrives Tuesday Morning at 8:30, with the sun now setting well before 7:00pm.
Even warmer times are ahead of us Tuesday, as 80s appear likely to return in most spots.
While minor fluctuations in temperatures are likely in the days that follow, there are signs that warmth could build even more toward the end of the week and into the opening stages of the weekend. By Friday or Saturday, a few spots could conceivably flirt with the mid-80s!

While the entire week is to feature temperatures around 80°, there are signs that things could turn warmer still late in the week and into the weekend!
While a mostly sunny sky is forecast for every one of the next five days, we’ll certainly notice the return of a haze, which at times, could be somewhat thick. After a brief respite from smoke billowing overhead from the western wildfires, the jet stream has again realigned, sending that smoke back into our skies. At this juncture, it’s unclear whether or not the smoke will have any profound effect on our air quality.

When’s our next rainfall chance? At this time, it appears to be still several days away. Current computer projections suggest our next wet weather may not occur until either Saturday Night or Sunday. Should rain hold off until Sunday, it would mark our second streak of 14+ dry days since August 11. Any rain we do see Saturday Night or Sunday appears unlikely to amount to more than 0.10″.

We've now gone a week without rain, and we'll likely go nearly another week before our next rain chance arrives next Sunday.
While we recently were cleared of being in any state of drought with last week’s issuance of the U.S. Drought Monitor, it’ll be interesting to see what, if any impacts, another two week dry spell will have locally. At this point, I don’t think there’s too much cause for concern as we’re still sporting a very healthy surplus for the month, and a modest surplus for the year.

Though rain is not in our forecast for quite some time, we're in no real danger of returning to a drought, as we continue to sport a healthy monthly rainfall surplus.
Additionally, we’re not evaporating moisture from the ground nearly as quickly as we were even a month ago. The shorter days and lower sun angle greatly reduce the rate at which we evaporate moisture. Still, nobody would argue that we could use some rain, especially for those considering application of fall fertilizers or overseeding their yards in the coming week or two.

