Emergency crews at scene of building on fire in Byron

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a building on fire in Byron Monday morning.

A stand alone structure was on fire when firefighters arrived 6387 North River Rd. at 10:03 a.m. Firefighters are now trying to open up any concealed spaces.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Crews are still on scene.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

