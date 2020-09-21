Durand celebrates 100 year anniversary of monument

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community of Durand honors residents who gave their life in support of their country with a special ceremony Sunday afternoon.

Nearly 150 people gathered in the center of town to mark the 100th anniversary of this monument that is dedicated to so many.

This Soldiers and Sailors Monument In Durand has always been a part of Sherry Meinert’s life.

“I grew up in Durand, I’ve been by it thousands of times and probably not until about twenty years ago did I really appreciate what it was.” Meinert said.

Meinert helped organize Sunday’s ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of this symbol that is dedicated to military members from Durand who died in various wars in our country’s history.

“There’s 219 civil war, one Spanish-American and 71 from World War one. It’s just a very important part of our lives, that we remember these men who never had a chance to have a life.” Meinert said.

Many members in the community also say the memorial is a special part of their youth. Mo Ostergard says he’s visited the memorial for nearly 60 years.

“People just would gather here, especially us guys, with our cars in high school back in the 1950′s and 1960′s.” Ostergard said.

Ostergard says that the symbol is about unification and that recognizing these heroes' contributions for future generations in Durand fill him with pride.

“It just gives you the chills. It just gives you the chills. You can’t explain something like that,” Ostergard said

After planning the ceremony for the past year organizers were able to move forward with the celebration as the community socially distanced and wore face coverings.

