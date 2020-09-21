Advertisement

30 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. over weekend

The percentage of positive tests reported Sunday through Saturday is 6.2 percent.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,040 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 30 cases were announced Monday.

Of those cases, 876 have recovered and 23 have died. There have been 7,308 tests performed in the county. The percentage of positive tests reported Sunday through Saturday is 6.2 percent. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 41 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 107 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 209 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 151 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 191 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 153 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 85 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 54 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 36 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 12 positive cases and 3 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

RRVBC in urgent need of blood donors

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The center has an urgent need for O-negative and all other negative blood types.

News

Study: 58% of Americans will stop using cash after pandemic

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
One in three say they’re not using it due to health concerns.

News

Man indicted after Aug. fatal crash in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Both drivers were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

News

Gas prices trending downward for Rockford

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CBS
Any crude or pump price impacts will likely be contained to the region and not have a national impact, according to AAA.

Latest News

News

Ill. announces 1,477 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,234 specimens for a total of 5,143,387.

News

Emergency crews at scene of building on fire in Byron

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

News

Justice Department labels NYC ‘anarchist jurisdiction’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS New York
New York City could lose up to $7 billion in federal aid.

News

Winnebago Co. ballots to be mailed Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“You can only vote once,” Gummow said.

News

Durand celebrates 100th anniversary of monument

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Durand celebrates 100 year anniversary of monument

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Zoe Chipalla
The community of Durand honors residents who gave their life in support of their country with a special ceremony Sunday afternoon.