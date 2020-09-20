Watt medals, Boylan wins Pretzel Invite

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the larger boys golf tournaments in the area took place on Saturday, as Freeport hosted its annual Pretzel Invite at Park Hills West Golf Course. 11 teams took part in the meet with Boylan coming out on top. Titans' Cooper Watt held off DeKalb’s Brett Paeglow by one stroke to earn medalist honors.

Team Scores

Boylan - 411 Guilford - 428 Hononegah - 441 DeKalb - 443 Harlem - 453 Auburn - 464 Belvidere North - 468 Sterling - 480 East - 481 Freeport - 504 Jefferson - 593

Individual Leaderboard

Cooper Watt (Boylan) - 74 (medalist) Brett Paeglow (DeKalb) - 75 Conner Knuth (Guilford) - 80 Jack Osbourne (Boylan) - 81 Nolan Brauns (Boylan) - 82 Danny Franzene (DeKalb) - 82 Andrew Carey (Guilford) - 84 Alex Ferry (Auburn) - 85 Zach Burfoot (Harlem) - 85 Nathan Lendman (Belvidere North) - 85

