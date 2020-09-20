Advertisement

Watt medals, Boylan wins Pretzel Invite

Cooper Watt tees off on 17 at Park Hills West Golf Course in Freeport.
By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the larger boys golf tournaments in the area took place on Saturday, as Freeport hosted its annual Pretzel Invite at Park Hills West Golf Course. 11 teams took part in the meet with Boylan coming out on top. Titans' Cooper Watt held off DeKalb’s Brett Paeglow by one stroke to earn medalist honors.

Team Scores

  1. Boylan - 411
  2. Guilford - 428
  3. Hononegah - 441
  4. DeKalb - 443
  5. Harlem - 453
  6. Auburn - 464
  7. Belvidere North - 468
  8. Sterling - 480
  9. East - 481
  10. Freeport - 504
  11. Jefferson - 593

Individual Leaderboard

  1. Cooper Watt (Boylan) - 74 (medalist)
  2. Brett Paeglow (DeKalb) - 75
  3. Conner Knuth (Guilford) - 80
  4. Jack Osbourne (Boylan) - 81
  5. Nolan Brauns (Boylan) - 82
  6. Danny Franzene (DeKalb) - 82
  7. Andrew Carey (Guilford) - 84
  8. Alex Ferry (Auburn) - 85
  9. Zach Burfoot (Harlem) - 85
  10. Nathan Lendman (Belvidere North) - 85

