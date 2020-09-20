Volunteers make hot meals for veterans in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Volunteers found their own way to help veterans in the Forest City this weekend by distributing food to those in need.

Every week, volunteers gather to provide hot, homecooked meals for vets and their families from other VFW and American Legion posts in the region. VFW post 5149 Commander Nancy Clark says her team makes sure there is always something to offer, no matter how big or small.

“We have other veteran member organizations that will bring in a product anywhere from a box of spaghetti to 40-50 pounds of ground beef. We put out every week on social media the type of meal we are going to have and what donations we would need during that time, if we have not already gotten something in,” said Nancy Clark.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.