Two people shot early Sunday morning near 15th Avenue
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 6 Sunday morning, Rockford police officers heard gunshots near 15th Avenue. When they arrived they located a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds and transported him to a local hospital.
Police say a 20-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were still on the scene.
Officers say both victims suffer serious injuries.
