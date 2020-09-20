Two people shot early Sunday morning near 15th Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 6 Sunday morning, Rockford police officers heard gunshots near 15th Avenue. When they arrived they located a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds and transported him to a local hospital.

Police say a 20-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were still on the scene.

Officers say both victims suffer serious injuries.

