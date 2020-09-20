Advertisement

Stateline members gather for Back the Blue rally

By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - As November elections get closer, candidates not only push their political platforms, but combine those rallies with a social agenda.

“Back the blue means law and order, or chaos. And if we don’t back the blue, we have chaos.”

Susan Gartner said she wanted to attend Saturday’s Back the Blue rally in Loves Park but she wasn’t there to share her political beliefs, instead, she was there to defend police officers in the community.

“I feel it’s destructive to communities, society, this country. I think if you don’t back the blue. We won’t have a civil society,” said Gartner.

Over the past few months, protesters across the country took to the streets to push for a stop to what they call police brutality and systemic racism in our law enforcement community, following recent deaths of black citizens at the hands of some police officers.

Several participants at the rally said they want to put a stop to the division and push for unity between the community and authorities. Attendee, Terry Giardini, said it’s events like these that can start the dialogue.

“Let’s make the community better than what it’s supposed to be. We’re supposed to unify,” said Giardini.

Many republican leaders and candidates agree that more dialogue is needed, but they say the best way to have your voice heard is to vote.

“Again, make sure they get their friends, neighbors and everybody else to come out and vote,” said Representative John Cabello.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Back the Blue Rally

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Regional

Sturtevants Menswear in Rockford to close

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A favorite shop in Rockford when you want to look your best is closing its doors for good after 45 years in business.

Regional

Two people hurt after two vehicle crash in Rockford Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Two people are hurt after being involved in a car accident in Rockford on Saturday afternoon. Rockford Police tweeted about the crash saying it happened around 1:35 p.m. on North Alpine and Pepper.

Regional

One dead, one in critical condition after overnight crash in Town of Beloit

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Saturday around 2:40 a.m., officers with the Beloit Police Department responded to a traffic crash near the 2600 block of Riverside Drive in Beloit. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Latest News

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

News

Illinois Secretary of State’s voting letter sparks confusion among the community

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Camiliere
A recent letter sent out by the Illinois Secretary of State regarding mail-in voting leaves many residents with more questions than answers.

News

GoFundMe started for family of fatal Orangeville fire victims

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The cause of the fire is under investigation and the house is a total loss.

News

4 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are no areas of concern in Boone County.

News

Winnebago Co. adds 54 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of cases to 5,062 from 5,008 on Thursday.

News

Rockford Symphony Orchestra announces Larsen Legacy fundraising campaign

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Steven Larsen will retire at the end of the 2021 season after 30 years as music director.