Stateline members gather for Back the Blue rally

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - As November elections get closer, candidates not only push their political platforms, but combine those rallies with a social agenda.

“Back the blue means law and order, or chaos. And if we don’t back the blue, we have chaos.”

Susan Gartner said she wanted to attend Saturday’s Back the Blue rally in Loves Park but she wasn’t there to share her political beliefs, instead, she was there to defend police officers in the community.

“I feel it’s destructive to communities, society, this country. I think if you don’t back the blue. We won’t have a civil society,” said Gartner.

Over the past few months, protesters across the country took to the streets to push for a stop to what they call police brutality and systemic racism in our law enforcement community, following recent deaths of black citizens at the hands of some police officers.

Several participants at the rally said they want to put a stop to the division and push for unity between the community and authorities. Attendee, Terry Giardini, said it’s events like these that can start the dialogue.

“Let’s make the community better than what it’s supposed to be. We’re supposed to unify,” said Giardini.

Many republican leaders and candidates agree that more dialogue is needed, but they say the best way to have your voice heard is to vote.

“Again, make sure they get their friends, neighbors and everybody else to come out and vote,” said Representative John Cabello.

