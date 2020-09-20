RPS 205 holds first boys and girls cross country meet
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The condensed and constrained fall high school sports season has forced schools and conferences to get creative. Rockford Public Schools had never put together a cross country meet for its four high schools, until Saturday. Auburn won the girls' event, while Guilford took home the team title on the boys' side.
Girls Team Scores
- Auburn - 27
- Guilford - 31
*Jefferson did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score. East did not field a girls' team.
Girls Individual Results
- Michelle Gasmund (Guilford) - 19:14.8
- Madison Harmsen (Guilford) - 20.:04.1
- Taylor Wartell (Auburn) - 20:30.7
- Isabelle Roethle (Auburn) - 20:44.2
- Christina Nikas (Auburn) - 21:29.9
- Lena Andrews (Guilford) - 21:35.0
- Ekaterina Dmitrieva (Auburn) - 22:34.2
- Cecelia Fumo (Auburn) - 22:51.4
- Hanna Holmes (Auburn) - 22:53.0
- Sofia Kolkey (Guilford) - 23:13.5
Boys Team Scores
- Guilford - 22
- Auburn - 34
- Jefferson - 85
*East did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score.
Boys Individual Results
- Peter Maculan (Auburn) - 16:01.7
- Juan DelReal (Guilford) - 16:28.5
- Brandon Lawson (Guilford) - 16:45.0
- Miles Lang (East) - 16:58.1
- Joe Gibbons (Guilford) - 16:58.3
- Jackson Durso (Guilford) - 17:18.9
- Aron Tatman (Auburn) - 17:29.3
- Michael (Alex) Krutchen (Auburn) - 17:36.8
- Owen Dahlberg (Guilford) - 17:44.2
- Sawyer Johnson (Auburn) - 17:52.2
