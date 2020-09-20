RPS 205 holds first boys and girls cross country meet

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The condensed and constrained fall high school sports season has forced schools and conferences to get creative. Rockford Public Schools had never put together a cross country meet for its four high schools, until Saturday. Auburn won the girls' event, while Guilford took home the team title on the boys' side.

Girls Team Scores

Auburn - 27 Guilford - 31

*Jefferson did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score. East did not field a girls' team.

Girls Individual Results

Michelle Gasmund (Guilford) - 19:14.8 Madison Harmsen (Guilford) - 20.:04.1 Taylor Wartell (Auburn) - 20:30.7 Isabelle Roethle (Auburn) - 20:44.2 Christina Nikas (Auburn) - 21:29.9 Lena Andrews (Guilford) - 21:35.0 Ekaterina Dmitrieva (Auburn) - 22:34.2 Cecelia Fumo (Auburn) - 22:51.4 Hanna Holmes (Auburn) - 22:53.0 Sofia Kolkey (Guilford) - 23:13.5

Boys Team Scores

Guilford - 22 Auburn - 34 Jefferson - 85

*East did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score.

Boys Individual Results

Peter Maculan (Auburn) - 16:01.7 Juan DelReal (Guilford) - 16:28.5 Brandon Lawson (Guilford) - 16:45.0 Miles Lang (East) - 16:58.1 Joe Gibbons (Guilford) - 16:58.3 Jackson Durso (Guilford) - 17:18.9 Aron Tatman (Auburn) - 17:29.3 Michael (Alex) Krutchen (Auburn) - 17:36.8 Owen Dahlberg (Guilford) - 17:44.2 Sawyer Johnson (Auburn) - 17:52.2

