Rockford’s Mending Hearts Rescue hosts annual Rockin’ 4 Rescue fundraiser

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For those looking for a furry friend, Rockford’s Mending Hearts Rescue says look no further than its annual Rockin' 4 Rescue fundraiser.

Some of our area’s cutest pups spent the day in the sun, getting to know perspective families while surrounded by the sweet sounds of live music and the smells of delicious food. Visitors like Christina Curtis say it’s all worth it to help a pet in need.

“There are so many unwanted pets out there that I just... I have a very hard time giving money to a breeder, who is just trying to profit from that, When there are so many pets out there that need a home. And they are going to be perfectly wonderful animals, regardless of their breed,” said Curtis.

