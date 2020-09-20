Rockford Urban Ministries hosts Vintage Art Sale

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Urban Ministries spends a Saturday among the archives for a Vintage Art Sale.

Setting up shop in the former Just Goods Fair Trade Store space on 7th Street, community members donated various works, including prints, posters and oil paintings, all for sale to benefit the organization.

“People have memories because of this older, vintage items. Sometimes it gets a little expensive because of their hard to find or rare, and people collect them. When they’re donated, it’s a way of keeping them, number one, out of the landfill, and number two, putting them in hands of people that really need them and want them and cherish them,” said Stanley Campbell.

