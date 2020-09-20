Advertisement

Rockford Area Arts Council opens Youth Art Exhibit

Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Celebrating art with a message as the Rockford Area Arts Council unveils its Youth Art Exhibit at Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens on Saturday.

Capping off a summer series dedicated to social justice artwork and digital journalism, dozens of Rockford students filmed interviews, designed and created their own stop-motion animation films and expressed their artistic talents through a mural.

Running until the end of October, Guilford High School freshman Timberlyn Turner says she’s excited her art will be able to reach a large audience.

