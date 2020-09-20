Motorcycle ride honors area veterans in Cherry Valley

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of motorcycle lovers took to the streets of Cherry Valley on Saturday to honor our area’s veterans.

Decked out in classic gear, the energy of the morning was electric as the ride took off from Lucky Dog Gaming. The third annual event raises funds for the Dark Horse Lodge, which serves as a retreat for combat veterans.

“Most of it’s been done by the people that donate the five and 10 dollar donations and small businesses that have donated materials and supplies to help build it. But it has all been done by donations,” said Don Knight.

