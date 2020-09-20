Advertisement

Illinois opens newly rescheduled Big Ten season at Wisconsin

Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88), defensive back Michael Marchese (42) and others celebrate their win over Michigan State in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIFR) - The start and restart may feel like a bad roller coaster for college football fans in the Midwest, but after the Big Ten officially reversed course to play football earlier this week, we now have a schedule for the upcoming eight plus one season starting in late October.

Illinois will open its 2020 campaign with a trip to Camp Randall in Madison. The Fighting Illini will take on Wisconsin on October 24. Illinois upset Wisconsin on a last-second field goal in Champaign a year ago.

Illinois faces Northwestern on December 12 to conclude the eight-game schedule. The Wildcats open at home against Maryland.

Stateline high school football fans will keep an eye on the Iowa Hawkeyes. That’s because Lena-Winslow graduates Isaiah Bruce and Sean Ormiston, as well as Byron graduate Tyler Elsbury, are on the roster for the black and gold. Iowa opens its season at Purdue and ends it at home against Wisconsin.

There is a newly created Big Ten Champions Week. This week will crown a conference champion with the East division winner taking on the West division winner. It will also serve as a ninth game for the rest of the conference that is not in the conference title game. The details surrounding Big Ten Champions Week and what it will entail will be announced at a later time.

