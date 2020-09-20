Advertisement

Hazy skies to return along with some warmer temperatures

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A dry, seasonable weather pattern is in the works for the region along with hazy skies that will return as well.

High pressure continues to bring mostly clear skies with no precipitation. Skies will become increasingly hazy as elevated smoke from the West Coast fires moves over us during the day Sunday. The smoke will stick around in our skies for a couple of days.

Skies will become hazy as elevated smoke from fires on the West Coast moves over the region.
Skies will become hazy as elevated smoke from fires on the West Coast moves over the region.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Highs Sunday will be nae 70 degrees Sunday before warming well into the 70s beginning Monday.

Temperatures will slowly climb to slightly above normal by Wednesday. Increasing cloudiness starting Wednesday into Thursday as a weak cold front approaches the area with slightly cooler temperatures expected Thursday.

But overall this next week will have warmer and above normal temperatures. These look to continue through longer term with very little rainfall in the near future forecast.

Temperatures look to get a bit warmer through this next week.
Temperatures look to get a bit warmer through this next week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

