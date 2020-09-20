Advertisement

Harlem’s Young earns medalist honors, Boylan wins Guilford Invite

Harlem's Brighton Young tees off on 16 at Ingersoll Golf Course in Rockford.
Harlem's Brighton Young tees off on 16 at Ingersoll Golf Course in Rockford.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday was one of the few times this fall teams from all over the Stateline were able to come out and play an 18-hole tournament. Golfers from 11 area schools competed at Ingersoll in the annual Guilford Invite. Harlem’s Brighton Young earned medalist honors while Boylan held off NIC-10 rival Rockford Co-Op by two strokes to win the team title.

Team Scores (Top 4)

  1. Boylan - 362
  2. Rockford Co-Op - 364
  3. Harlem - 370
  4. Oregon - 393

Individuals Leaderboard

  1. Brighton Young (Harlem) - 73 (medalist)
  2. Ella Greenberg (Boylan) - 77
  3. Kayla Sayyalinh (Rockford Co-Op) - 80
  4. Reese Stovall (Harlem) - 82
  5. Megan Thiravong (Rochelle) - 82
  6. Ahna Doherty (Rockford Co-Op) - 83
  7. Emily Kneller (Rockford Christian) - 87
  8. Eva Greenberg (Boylan) - 88
  9. Mia Trampel (Oregon) - 91
  10. Paige Bukowski (Byron) - 93

