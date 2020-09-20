Harlem’s Young earns medalist honors, Boylan wins Guilford Invite

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday was one of the few times this fall teams from all over the Stateline were able to come out and play an 18-hole tournament. Golfers from 11 area schools competed at Ingersoll in the annual Guilford Invite. Harlem’s Brighton Young earned medalist honors while Boylan held off NIC-10 rival Rockford Co-Op by two strokes to win the team title.

Team Scores (Top 4)

Boylan - 362 Rockford Co-Op - 364 Harlem - 370 Oregon - 393

Individuals Leaderboard

Brighton Young (Harlem) - 73 (medalist) Ella Greenberg (Boylan) - 77 Kayla Sayyalinh (Rockford Co-Op) - 80 Reese Stovall (Harlem) - 82 Megan Thiravong (Rochelle) - 82 Ahna Doherty (Rockford Co-Op) - 83 Emily Kneller (Rockford Christian) - 87 Eva Greenberg (Boylan) - 88 Mia Trampel (Oregon) - 91 Paige Bukowski (Byron) - 93

