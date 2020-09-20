Harlem’s Young earns medalist honors, Boylan wins Guilford Invite
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday was one of the few times this fall teams from all over the Stateline were able to come out and play an 18-hole tournament. Golfers from 11 area schools competed at Ingersoll in the annual Guilford Invite. Harlem’s Brighton Young earned medalist honors while Boylan held off NIC-10 rival Rockford Co-Op by two strokes to win the team title.
Team Scores (Top 4)
- Boylan - 362
- Rockford Co-Op - 364
- Harlem - 370
- Oregon - 393
Individuals Leaderboard
- Brighton Young (Harlem) - 73 (medalist)
- Ella Greenberg (Boylan) - 77
- Kayla Sayyalinh (Rockford Co-Op) - 80
- Reese Stovall (Harlem) - 82
- Megan Thiravong (Rochelle) - 82
- Ahna Doherty (Rockford Co-Op) - 83
- Emily Kneller (Rockford Christian) - 87
- Eva Greenberg (Boylan) - 88
- Mia Trampel (Oregon) - 91
- Paige Bukowski (Byron) - 93
